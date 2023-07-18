NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Talented and versatile Bollywood actor, Bhumi Pednekar joins forces with M·A·C Cosmetics for the much anticipated 29th year of its pioneer VIVA GLAM charitable initiative, which supports healthy futures and equal rights for all.

The VIVA GLAM Bhumi Pednekar lipstick is a limited-edition lipstick co-created by Bhumi Pednekar and M·A·C Cosmetics. It represents their unwavering dedication to making a positive impact as 100% of the selling price of the lipstick will go to local organizations that support women and girls, HIV/AIDS relief efforts and the LGBTQIA+ community. VIVA GLAM BHUMI PEDNEKAR is a weightless moisture-matte lipstick that delivers a blur of soft-focus pink color. The beautiful pink bullet comes housed in a never-seen-before, golden glitter case and is perfectly complemented by Bhumi's personal touch-a signature on the stunning art deco packaging. This exclusive combination is set to captivate beauty enthusiasts and collectors alike, making it an absolute must-have.

"I am humbled, honored, and excited to be M·A·C VIVA GLAM's first ever India Ambassador. Being a M·A·C girl at heart, this initiative only makes my love for the brand even stronger. I genuinely believe that it is each of our responsibility to support healthy futures and equal rights now, and for the future generations. I am thrilled to help spread awareness of this amazing initiative with my own VIVA GLAM Lipstick. This lipstick is going to be a big step in the right direction, it does not just look good but also gives back 100%," says Bhumi Pednekar, VIVA GLAM Ambassador.

This lipstick marks a significant milestone since M·A·C VIVA GLAM's inception in 1994, which has raised over half a billion dollars in charitable donations. M·A·C Cosmetics is proud to contribute to a cause that aligns with its values. By channeling the power of beauty, M·A·C aims to create a positive ripple effect in society and inspire others to make a difference.

"We are thrilled to have Bhumi as the face of our latest VIVA GLAM campaign. Bhumi perfectly embodies the essence of Indian beauty and the core values of M·A·C Cosmetics and together, this campaign will amplify the message of inclusivity and further drive positive change", said Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics India.

Talking about the latest launch, Sonic Sarawate, Global Artist for M·A·C Cosmetics India says, "VIVA GLAM Lipsticks are always iconic, and its superior formula & shades speak for itself. VIVA GLAM X Bhumi Pednekar lipstick is in the Powder Kiss formula that gives a zero-shine look of a matte lipstick with the cushiony, lightweight feel of a balm. The shade has been handpicked by Bhumi and is what makes it even more special. In fact, one of the core reasons for my longstanding relationship with M·A·C is their strong sense of social responsibility."

Through VIVA GLAM BHUMI PEDNEKAR, M·A·C Cosmetics India will expand their partnership with two key VIVA GLAM grantees in India in the coming year - Organization for Friends, Energies, and Resources (OFFER) & Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT). Continuing their long-standing relationship with OFFER, this lipstick will help support Anandaghar, a palliative care program for children living with HIV/AIDS in the outskirts of Kolkata. It is a unique program that takes care of boarding, food, medical requirement, schooling & tuition fees as well as co-curricular activities for the affected children. The goal of the initiative is to provide all the privileges a child deserves, so that they seamlessly compete and establish themselves in the society as grown-up adults. Through the program with CCDT, the focus is on empowering adolescents to be able to contribute meaningfully to their own development related to SRHR (sexual reproductive health and rights) and influence the environment positively.

The universally flattering VIVA GLAM BHUMI PEDNEKAR lipstick is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts and changemakers. This limited-edition lipstick combines glamour with a commitment to support the health and rights of All Ages, All Races and All Genders through a lipstick that gives back 100%!

Available:

VIVA GLAM Bhumi Pednekar lipstick will be available starting 1st July 2023. Shop the range online at maccosmetics.in, nykaa.com, myntra.com, shoppersstop.com and offline across all M·A·C, Nykaa & Shoppers Stop stores in India

About M·A·C Cosmetics:

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and Pinterest (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics); follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics) and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics).

M·A·C Cosmetics India is present in 110 doors across India and online on maccosmetics.in, Nykaa.com, Myntra.com, TataCliq.com, Purplle.com, Ajio.com, NNNOW.com, Boddess.com and ShoppersStop.com. To locate a M·A·C store nearest to you, visit maccosmetics.in. You can also follow Sonic Sarwate, Global Senior Artist, M·A·C India on Instagram @sonicsmakeup and Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist M·A·C India on Instagram @leiyamua

For more information, visit https://www.maccosmetics.in/

ABOUT M·A·C VIVA GLAM:

M·A·C VIVA GLAM was created at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1994 to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Through this trailblazing campaign, 100% of the selling price of all VIVA GLAM lipsticks all year round goes to organizations and programs aimed at creating healthy futures and equal rights for women, girls, and the LGBTQIA+ communities while maintaining its decades-long support for those living with HIV/AIDS. To date, the campaign has raised more than US$500 million and funded 1,800 organizations around the globe.





