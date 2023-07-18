State Street Appoints Jessica Donohue to Head of Global Investment Insights, Sustainability and Impact

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has appointed Executive Vice President Jessica Donohue as head of Global Investment Insights, Sustainability and Impact. Donohue succeeds Rick Lacaille who announced his retirement earlier this year. She will report to Lou Maiuri, president, chief operating officer, and head of Investment Services.

In this role, Donohue will oversee State Street’s sustainability efforts with a focus on delivering insights to our clients and the industry. In addition, Donohue will lead and coordinate across State Street’s Investment Services and the broader organization to bring together investment insights and solutions to deepen relationships, particularly with Chief Investment Officers at our client organizations.

“Being a strategic and trusted partner to our clients to meet their complex and changing needs requires us to continue to evolve our investment-related thought leadership and solutions,” said Maiuri. “Jessica’s background in research and investment-related insights, coupled with her deep understanding of clients’ unique challenges and the market overall is precisely what our clients need as we continue to deliver as their essential partner.”

Donohue has held a variety of senior roles for more than two decades with State Street including leading Investor Behavior Research at State Street Associates, the company’s partnership with academia, and then expanding her role to head this group. She also served as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Advisory and Information Solutions for Global Exchange (now State Street Alpha℠) and head of Performance & Analytics for Investment Services. Most recently, she was the global head of State Street’s Asset Owner segment. Donohue’s financial services experience is complemented by her background in academia where she held several teaching positions at Brandeis University and the University of Minnesota. She is also a champion of our inclusion, diversity, and equity program and serves as the co-executive sponsor of our Disability Awareness Alliance.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

© 2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710106276r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710106276/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.