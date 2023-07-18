State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has appointed Executive Vice President Jessica Donohue as head of Global Investment Insights, Sustainability and Impact. Donohue succeeds Rick Lacaille who announced his retirement earlier this year. She will report to Lou Maiuri, president, chief operating officer, and head of Investment Services.

In this role, Donohue will oversee State Street’s sustainability efforts with a focus on delivering insights to our clients and the industry. In addition, Donohue will lead and coordinate across State Street’s Investment Services and the broader organization to bring together investment insights and solutions to deepen relationships, particularly with Chief Investment Officers at our client organizations.

“Being a strategic and trusted partner to our clients to meet their complex and changing needs requires us to continue to evolve our investment-related thought leadership and solutions,” said Maiuri. “Jessica’s background in research and investment-related insights, coupled with her deep understanding of clients’ unique challenges and the market overall is precisely what our clients need as we continue to deliver as their essential partner.”

Donohue has held a variety of senior roles for more than two decades with State Street including leading Investor Behavior Research at State Street Associates, the company’s partnership with academia, and then expanding her role to head this group. She also served as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Advisory and Information Solutions for Global Exchange (now State Street Alpha℠) and head of Performance & Analytics for Investment Services. Most recently, she was the global head of State Street’s Asset Owner segment. Donohue’s financial services experience is complemented by her background in academia where she held several teaching positions at Brandeis University and the University of Minnesota. She is also a champion of our inclusion, diversity, and equity program and serves as the co-executive sponsor of our Disability Awareness Alliance.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

© 2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710106276/en/