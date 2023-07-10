SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wurzbach closed its retail showroom and ceased most on-site services on July 7.

The store at 3817 Parkdale Drive has served do-it-yourself movers in San Antonio for 18 years. Seven Team Members were let go due to discontinued services.

This location will continue accommodating U-Haul® self-storage customers. It will be operated remotely by the new U-Haul Storage of Wurzbach store at 9451 Interstate 10, located just across the highway from the closing retail showroom.

Customers of the closing store can find a full line of U-Haul moving and self-storage products and services at the new facility, where a temporary showroom is offering truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, portable storage containers, towing equipment and much more.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

U-Haul dealers in and around San Antonio continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

