Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

17 hours ago
On July 3, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, added 114,655 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's performance.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued assets and capitalizing on market inefficiencies. As of the transaction date, the firm held 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

1678478127837216768.png

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on July 3, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. adding 114,655 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust at a price of $8.519 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 760,353 shares, representing 0.12% of the guru's portfolio and 6.79% of the company's outstanding shares. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.02% on the guru's portfolio.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a U.S.-based closed-end, diversified management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, achieved by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. As of the transaction date, the company had a market capitalization of $95.905 million. The company's stock was trading at $8.56, representing a 0.48% gain since the transaction. The year-to-date price change ratio stood at 4.77%.

1678478106412711936.png

Stock Performance Analysis

As of July 10, 2023, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust had a GuruFocus Score of 37, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and momentum ranks were 5, 2, and 5, respectively. However, the company's growth rank was not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's F Score was 4, indicating a mediocre health trend. The company's ROE and ROA were -24.50% and -14.65%, respectively, ranking 1461 and 1371. The company's RSI 14 Day was 62.35, ranking 1522.

Conclusion

This transaction signifies Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s confidence in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's potential despite its mediocre performance indicators. The addition of the shares to the guru's portfolio could be a strategic move to capitalize on potential future gains. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's performance indicators before making investment decisions.

