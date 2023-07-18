Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that the company will distribute its second quarter 2023 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, July 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http://investor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4osopap.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

