ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability.

"When I talk with customers, they tell me their biggest priority is accelerating product innovation while simultaneously making their software more reliable. This isn’t possible without a sound observability strategy, and we are one of the only solutions that brings modern, standards-based Cloud Observability into the same solution used for Event Management and Service Operations,” said Ben Sigelman, general manager of ServiceNow Cloud Observability and co-founder of Lightstep and OpenTelemetry. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner for our ability to execute and completeness of vision as we enter this next evolution of how teams will govern, monitor, observe, and innovate across complex heterogeneous technology estates.”

ServiceNow Cloud Observability helps organizations manage the growing scale and complexity of cloud and cloud-native infrastructure by unifying critical telemetry data (logs, metrics, and tracing). Building off existing solutions on the Now Platform, Cloud Observability completes the visibility picture across the enterprise by helping organizations easily identify issues, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), and break down siloes to protect revenue and boost customer satisfaction.

According to Gartner, “APM and observability tools are powerful analytics platforms that ingest multiple telemetry feeds and provide critical insight into application health, performance and increasingly, security.”

ServiceNow Cloud Observability is powered by Lightstep and Era Software, visibility innovators that ServiceNow acquired in 2021 and 2022 respectively, to extend the benefits of observability across the entire Now Platform. Lightstep’s founders and ServiceNow Cloud Observability leaders, Ben Sigelman, Ben Cronin, and Daniel Spoonhower, co-created both the OpenTracing and OpenTelemetry open-source projects, leading the industry’s overall migration away from proprietary solutions toward the portable, always-on, and open standards-based acquisition of telemetry data.

Recent product innovations for ServiceNow Cloud Observability include:

ServiceGraph Connector for OpenTelemetry , which enables organizations to easily pull data from cloud frameworks like OpenTelemetry and Kubernetes directly into ServiceNow without additional tooling.

which enables organizations to easily pull data from cloud frameworks like OpenTelemetry and Kubernetes directly into ServiceNow without additional tooling. Cloud-Native Logging , which offers a complete view of all digital user interactions and reduces non-essential data, saving time and resources for DevOps teams.

which offers a complete view of all digital user interactions and reduces non-essential data, saving time and resources for DevOps teams. Unified Query Language (UQL), which provides one language for teams to leverage observability-as-code and help enable deeper uniformity and extensibility across the entire observability experience.

