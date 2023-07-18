The third-quarter 2023 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is now open through August 6, 2023. Since its inception in 2009, the study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry’s staffing outlook.

"Despite economic uncertainty, the insurance labor market has remained strong this year, with June marking the highest level of employment the industry has ever seen,” said Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of The Jacobson Group. “As we continue to navigate the evolving and competitive market, the results of this study will provide valuable insights into insurers’ longer-term plans.”

Jeff Rieder, partner, head of Aon's Ward Benchmarking, said: “Insurers have been challenged with higher employee attrition since the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has placed greater emphasis on hiring replacements to meet their existing business needs and support their growth goals. We have developed this regular study to help the insurance sector understand the challenges in the talent marketplace, and therefore be better equipped to navigate volatility and make better business decisions, in order to build a more resilient workforce.”

Carriers across all sectors of the industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and all participants will receive detailed results of the study at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2023q3-laborstudy.

The survey results and analysis will also be discussed in a complimentary webinar at 1 p.m. CDT on August 17, 2023. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. Register at this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2023q3-webinar.

