The third-quarter 2023 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is now open through August 6, 2023. Since its inception in 2009, the study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry’s staffing outlook.

"Despite economic uncertainty, the insurance labor market has remained strong this year, with June marking the highest level of employment the industry has ever seen,” said Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of The Jacobson Group. “As we continue to navigate the evolving and competitive market, the results of this study will provide valuable insights into insurers’ longer-term plans.”

Jeff Rieder, partner, head of Aon's Ward Benchmarking, said: “Insurers have been challenged with higher employee attrition since the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has placed greater emphasis on hiring replacements to meet their existing business needs and support their growth goals. We have developed this regular study to help the insurance sector understand the challenges in the talent marketplace, and therefore be better equipped to navigate volatility and make better business decisions, in order to build a more resilient workforce.”

Carriers across all sectors of the industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and all participants will receive detailed results of the study at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2023q3-laborstudy.

The survey results and analysis will also be discussed in a complimentary webinar at 1 p.m. CDT on August 17, 2023. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. Register at this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2023q3-webinar.

About The Jacobson Group:

The Jacobson Group is the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry. For more than 50 years, Jacobson has been connecting insurance organizations with professionals at all levels across all industry verticals. Jacobson provides insurance talent solutions to support virtually any human capital need. We offer executive search services and comprehensive staffing solutions, including professional recruiting, temporary staffing and interim experts.

Follow The Jacobson Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Aon:

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

