D&I Weekly News Round Up: Gender bias, Disability, and more

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about gender biases in performance reviews, US Supreme Court reversing affirmative action, an interesting documentary from disability rights activist Paddy Smyth, and how a state in India is empowering women through free bus rides.

Gender bias

Interesting HBR article about three gender biases that often creep into performance-review processes - and disproportionately affect women.

Race

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that universities and colleges can no longer consider race as a factor in student admission. This article explains the background, and how this decision can impact racial equity.

Disability

In this short documentary, Irish TV presenter and disability rights activist Paddy Smyth reflects on his life with cerebral palsy, and discusses if he "wants to be fixed". Worth watching!

Women empowerment

The state of Karnataka, India, just launched free bus travel for women. The goals of the initiative are to empower women, make their commutes safer and boost employment - and in the first nine days, over 40 million women made use of the offer. Read more here.

d2df5fa5-741f-4ef7-ae79-fe2988808224.jpg



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766612/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Gender-bias-Disability-and-more

img.ashx?id=766612
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.