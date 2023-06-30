HOME BANCORP, INC. TO ISSUE 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL

LAFAYETTE, La., July 10, 2023

LAFAYETTE, La., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), plans to issue its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, July 17, 2023.  The earnings release and investor presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Bordelon and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David T. Kirkley discuss the Company's second quarter results.  

Investors can access the conference call by dialing 1.848.488.9160 (US Local/International) or 1.877.550.1858 (US Toll Free).  The conference ID is 1754341.  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Home Bancorp is a Louisiana corporation that became the holding company for Home Bank N.A. in October 2008 upon Home Bank's mutual to stock conversion.  Home Bank is a federally chartered, community-oriented bank which was originally organized in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.  Home Bank currently conducts business from 43 full-service banking locations in the Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of South Louisiana, Natchez, Mississippi and the market region of Houston, Texas.

