Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has recently increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Buffett's investment philosophy and portfolio, and analyze Occidental Petroleum Corp's financial performance and stock rankings. We will also look at other gurus who hold this stock and conclude with the implications of this transaction for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On June 28, 2023, Buffett added 2,138,250 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp to his portfolio at a price of $57.1 per share. This transaction increased his total holdings in the company to 224,129,192 shares, representing 3.93% of his portfolio and 25.13% of the company's outstanding shares. The transaction had a 0.04% impact on Buffett's portfolio and resulted in a 0.96% change in his holdings. As of July 10, 2023, the stock's price has risen to $58.675, a gain of 2.76% since the transaction.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is one of the most successful and respected investors in history. He studied under Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who greatly influenced his investment strategies. Buffett's investment philosophy is a value investing strategy adapted from Graham's approach. He seeks to acquire great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for a long time. As of July 10, 2023, Buffett's portfolio consists of 48 stocks, with a total equity of $325.11 billion. His top holdings include Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), American Express Co ( AXP, Financial), Bank of America Corp ( BAC, Financial), Chevron Corp ( CVX, Financial), and Coca-Cola Co ( KO, Financial). The technology and financial services sectors dominate his portfolio.

Profile of Occidental Petroleum Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company's segments include Chemical, Corporate and eliminations, Midstream and marketing, and Oil and gas. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion. The stock's PE percentage is 6.72, and it is modestly overvalued with a GF Value of 51.44 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.14. The company's GF Score is 74, indicating good future performance potential.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Occidental Petroleum Corp's stock has shown significant growth over the past three years, with a revenue growth of 12.30%, EBITDA growth of 33.10%, and a gross margin growth of 3.70%. The stock's F Score is 8, and its Z Score is 2.23, indicating financial stability. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.06, and it has an interest coverage of 13.93. The stock's ROE is 34.34, and its ROA is 13.28. The stock's rank in terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum are 5, 7, 5, 3, and 7, respectively.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other gurus who also hold Occidental Petroleum Corp's stock include Dodge & Cox, Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio). Their holdings, however, are significantly smaller compared to Buffett's.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp is a testament to his confidence in the company's future prospects. Given Buffett's track record and investment philosophy, this transaction could be a signal for value investors to consider this stock. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.