Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, today announced it has appointed Jordan Judd as president of its Bozeman, Montana-based brand Simms Fishing Products, effective Aug. 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710155001/en/

Vista Outdoor Inc. has appointed Jordan Judd as president of its Bozeman, Montana-based brand Simms Fishing Products, effective Aug. 1. Judd joins Simms from Salomon North America, the outdoor footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment brand owned and operated by Amer Sports, where he had served as president and general manager since early 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Judd joins Simms from Salomon North America, the outdoor footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment brand owned and operated by Amer Sports, where he had served as president and general manager since early 2020. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of Salomon’s business in North America, including strategic planning, omnichannel sales and channel management, marketing, merchandising, financial planning, P&L management and human resources.

“Based on his vast experience, unique understanding of a brand’s entire operations and track record of driving growth, Jordan is an ideal person to lead Simms Fishing Products, the anchor of our company’s new fishing platform,” said Gary McArthur, interim CEO, Vista Outdoor. “He is a proven business leader whose success at Salomon should quickly and easily translate to Simms, another legacy outdoor brand. We welcome Jordan to the Vista Outdoor family, and we look forward to working with him as Simms unlocks its fullest potential, reaches new heights in its product categories and creates even more separation from the competition.”

Since joining Amer Sports in 2007, Judd has held numerous positions in sales, product and marketing for both the parent company and several of its outdoor brands, including Salomon, Armada Skis and Atomic. That business acumen, coupled with Judd’s passion for fishing as a lifelong angler, helped him stand out as the top candidate for this important position with Simms, the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories.

“I am honored and excited to join Simms Fishing Products for many reasons,” Judd said. “One, the brand’s talented and dedicated employees have created a culture and product line that are the envy of the outdoors. I can’t wait to join them and get to work. Two, the Simms brand is renowned for its innovation and quality. Go to any fishing community in the world and the anglers there will tell you Simms is the sport’s gold standard. And three, Simms’ focus on reshaping the future of fishing by protecting our waters and building a welcoming and diverse angling community is the model for stewardship, sustainability and inclusion. I’m proud to become part of that mission.”

Beyond his professional qualifications, Judd is a lifelong angler and a staunch supporter of conservation and environmental stewardship. He is directly involved with several nonprofit organizations that work to increase access to the outdoors for everyone, a key component of Simms’ mission in its hometown of Bozeman and wherever people fish.

Vista Outdoor acquired Simms in 2022. The brand is part of Vista Outdoor’s Outdoor Products segment and will be included in the new Outdoor Products Company upon completion of the previously announced separation.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Simms Fishing Products

Established in 1980, Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers across North America as well as www.simmsfishing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710155001/en/