Resources Connection, Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results on July 24, 2023

16 hours ago
Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global consulting firm, will announce results of operations for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ended May 27, 2023, after the close of market on Monday, July 24, 2023.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, July 24, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” Events section of the Company’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on‑demand, experienced and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions, or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’, and partners’ success.

A disruptor within the professional services industry since our founding in 1996, today the Company is capitalizing on favorable secular trends that embrace its differentiated agile delivery model. The trends in today’s marketplace favor the flexibility and agility that RGP provides as businesses confront transformation pressures and speed-to-market challenges.

Our unique approach to workforce strategy strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially in a time when high-quality talent is increasingly scarce and leaders are increasingly adopting more flexible workforce models to execute transformational projects. With approximately 4,100 professionals collectively engaged with over 2,000 clients around the world from 35 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the “now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 87% of the Fortune 100.

The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

