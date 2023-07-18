PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today provided its initial assessment of the export restriction of gallium and germanium from China expected to begin on August 1, 2023.



The company believes that the restriction will have minimal to no impact on the company’s sales and prospects due to ample inventories of these materials at both Coherent and its supply chain partners, and the ability to source the materials outside of China. In addition, efficient recycling programs already exist at both Coherent and its supply chain partners.

The company will continue to monitor and assess any changes in the global supply.

