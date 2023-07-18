Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( NYSE:IR, Financial), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has appointed Matt Emmerich as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective July 17, reporting to Vicente Reynal, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710408862/en/

Matt Emmerich (Photo: Business Wire)

As CIO, Matt will lead the overall strategy and execution of the company’s global information technology (IT) organization across technology operations, infrastructure, applications and information security. His leadership is critical to accelerating the company’s digital transformation and innovation strategies.

“Matt has a unique background at the convergence of business and technology,” said Reynal. “His established track record in driving transformation while maintaining seamless daily technology operations makes him uniquely qualified to help us solidify IT as a competitive advantage within Ingersoll Rand.”

As a proven leader in IT, Matt has extensive experience in manufacturing, driving enterprise technology transformation and M&A integrations. In addition, he has leadership experience at scale in digital innovation, global market operations and cybersecurity.

Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Matt served in various leadership positions at Polaris, including CIO and vice president, global digital & information services, and vice president of service, during his more than a decade tenure.

Matt received his Master of Business Administration from St. Cloud State University and his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( NYSE:IR, Financial), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710408862/en/