HOUSTON, July 10, 2023

HHC to Host Earnings Call on August 9, 2023

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that the Company will release 2023 second quarter earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes and will hold its second quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Please visit The Howard Hughes Corporation's website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. To access the call via telephone, please dial 877-270-2148 within the U.S., 866-605-3850 within Canada, or +1 412-902-6510 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time using 10173046 as the passcode.

An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year. A replay will also be available by telephone through September 9, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 within the U.S., 855-669-9658 within Canada, or +1 412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 9384410.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the Company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

Media Contact
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144
SVP, Investor Relations
[email protected]com

