VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

16 hours ago
PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2024 first quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The long-term opportunity for VOXX remains compelling, our market share is strong and we have several new innovations on the horizon. Our primary obstacle near-term is the global economy as it continues to impact consumer spending and our customers. The worldwide retail environment in particular is tough, and our Automotive business continues to be impacted by inconsistent customer production, though supply chain conditions have improved. Perhaps the biggest impact to our retail business is the ongoing consumer pivot from durables to more travel and luxury-oriented goods, and we are making adjustments as a result."

Lavelle continued, "We anticipate continued global softness and are in the process of realigning our operations, reducing our workforce and bringing down overhead to be profitable on lower sales volumes. New products and expanded distribution within our Consumer segment, and new vehicle models coming online in our Automotive segment should help offset some of the weakness, but we are expecting a weak global economy throughout 2023. Our main focus is on returning VOXX to profitability."

Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Comparisons
Net sales in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter ended May 31, 2023, were $111.9 million as compared to $128.7 million in the Fiscal 2023 first quarter ended May 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.8 million or 13.1%.

  • Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter were $38.4 million as compared to $39.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $1.2 million or 3.0%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $20.3 million as compared to $16.7 million, an increase of $3.6 million and aftermarket product sales were $18.1 million as compared to $22.9 million, a decline of $4.7 million. Higher OEM product sales were driven by increases in rear-seat entertainment programs with Ford, Stellantis and Nissan. This was offset by lower OEM and aftermarket sales of security products, which includes remote starts and telematics products, among other aftermarket declines, primarily related to limited vehicle availability, ongoing supply chain shortages and a slowing in the economy.
  • Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter were $73.3 million as compared to $88.9 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $15.6 million or 17.5%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $47.6 million as comparted to $69.9 million, a decline of $22.3 million, and other consumer electronics ("CE") product sales were $25.7 million as compared to $19.0 million, an increase of $6.7 million. The decline in Premium Audio product sales was across the majority of categories both domestically and internationally due to a slowing of economies and a decrease in consumer spending. The increase in other CE product sales was primarily driven by higher European accessory sales related to the Company's new balcony solar power products, and higher sales of wireless accessory speakers in North America.
  • Biometrics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter were $0.1 million as compared to $0.1 million in the comparable year-ago period.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter was 24.6% as compared to 25.8% in the Fiscal 2023 first quarter, a decline of 120 basis points. For the same comparable periods, the Company reported:

  • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 21.0% as compared to 22.2%. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by lower sales of higher margin products, such as aftermarket and OEM security products and aftermarket rear-seat entertainment systems, as well as lower margins on current OEM rear-seat entertainment programs due to contractual customer pricing and higher supply chain costs. The Company is working to mitigate this impact in future periods.
  • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 25.5% as compared to 27.4%. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by sales declines across higher margin product lines, partially offset by higher sales of wireless accessory speakers and the Company's new balcony solar power products.
  • Biometrics segment gross margin of 48.0% as compared to 24.3% in the comparable year-ago period.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter were $39.0 million as compared to $39.9 million in the comparable Fiscal 2023 period, an improvement of $1.0 million or 2.4%. For the same comparable periods:

  • Selling expenses of $11.2 million declined by $1.1 million or 9.1%, driven by lower commissions and salesmen salaries, and a decline in credit card expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses of $19.5 million increased by $0.4 million or 1.9% primarily due to higher legal and professional fees, travel expenses, and restructuring related expenses, partially offset by a gain on a sale of tradename no longer used by the Company.
  • Engineering and technical support expenses of $8.3 million declined by $0.1 million or 0.6%, primarily due to lower research and development expenses and other cost cutting measures, partially offset by an increase in travel expenses.
  • Acquisition costs declined by $0.1 million as the Company incurred acquisitions costs in the Fiscal 2023 first quarter associated with the asset purchase agreement signed with Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation and the joint venture created with Sharp Corporation to complete the transaction.

The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter of $11.4 million as compared to an operating loss of $6.7 million in the comparable Fiscal 2023 first quarter.

Total other expense, net, in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter was $1.6 million as compared to total other expense, net, of $2.2 million in the comparable Fiscal 2023 first quarter. Interest and bank charges increased by approximately $0.8 million, and equity in income of equity investee and the interim arbitration award associated with the Seaguard arbitration were both essentially flat for the comparable periods. Additionally, other, net improved by approximately $1.4 million, primarily as a result of changes in foreign currency.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter was $10.7 million as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $6.5 million in the comparable Fiscal 2023 period. The Company reported a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.45 in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter as compared to a basic and diluted loss per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.27, in the comparable Fiscal 2023 period.

The Company reported an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter of $7.6 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in the comparable Fiscal 2023 first quarter of $4.2 million. The Company reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss in the Fiscal 2024 first quarter of $4.9 million as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss in the comparable Fiscal 2023 first quarter of $0.1 million.

Balance Sheet Update
As of May 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million as compared to $6.1 million as of February 28, 2023. Total debt as of May 31, 2023 was $36.7 million as compared to $39.2 million as of February 28, 2023. The decrease in total debt is primarily related to a $3.4 million decline in outstanding debt on the Company's Domestic Credit Facility, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase on its Euro asset-based lending obligation associated with VOXX Germany. The additional variances in total debt related to a $0.1 million decline associated with the Company's Florida mortgage and a $0.1 million decline in the shareholder loan payable to Sharp Corporation. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of May 31, 2023 was $33.9 million as compared to $37.5 million as of February 28, 2023.

Conference Call Information
The Company will be hosting its conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Those wishing to ask questions following management's remarks should use the dial-in numbers provided.

Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, gains on the sale of certain assets, foreign currency (gains) losses, restructuring related expenses, acquisition costs, certain non-routine legal fees, and awards. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and foreign currency (gains) losses are non-cash items.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

About VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine  and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. 

Investor Relations Contact:
Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX)
Email: [email protected]

Tables to Follow

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

May 31,
2023

February 28,
2023

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,235

$

6,134

Accounts receivable, net

65,249

82,753

Inventory

184,355

175,129

Receivables from vendors

135

112

Due from GalvanEyes LLC

1,250

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,401

19,817

Income tax receivable

2,054

1,076

Total current assets

278,679

285,021

Investment securities

898

1,053

Equity investment

22,038

22,018

Property, plant and equipment, net

46,298

47,044

Operating lease, right of use assets

3,449

3,632

Goodwill

64,960

65,308

Intangible assets, net

88,525

90,437

Deferred income tax assets

1,202

1,218

Other assets

2,892

3,720

Total assets

$

508,941

$

519,451

Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

46,874

$

35,099

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

41,220

41,856

Income taxes payable

1,884

2,276

Accrued sales incentives

17,662

21,778

Contingent consideration, current

4,500

4,500

Interim arbitration award payable

44,375

43,388

Contract liabilities, current

3,865

3,990

Current portion of long-term debt

1,568

500

Total current liabilities

161,948

153,387

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

33,947

37,513

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

31

63

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

2,369

2,509

Deferred compensation

898

1,053

Deferred income tax liabilities

4,629

4,855

Other tax liabilities

854

966

Prepaid ownership interest in EyeLock LLC due to GalvanEyes LLC

8,567

7,317

Other long-term liabilities

2,216

2,947

Total liabilities

215,459

210,610

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable equity

4,041

4,018

Redeemable non-controlling interest

(62)

232

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock:

No shares issued or outstanding

Common stock:

Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,538,184 and 24,538,184 shares issued and 20,796,440
and 21,167,527 shares outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively

246

246

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding at
both May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023

22

22

Paid-in capital

296,835

296,577

Retained earnings

87,259

97,997

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,503)

(18,680)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 3,741,744 and 3,370,657 shares of Class A Common Stock at May 31, 2023 and February
28, 2023, respectively

(34,398)

(30,285)

Less: Redeemable equity

(4,041)

(4,018)

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity

327,420

341,859

Non-controlling interest

(37,917)

(37,268)

Total stockholders' equity

289,503

304,591

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity

$

508,941

$

519,451

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended
May 31,

2023

2022

Net sales

$

111,926

$

128,732

Cost of sales

84,346

95,493

Gross profit

27,580

33,239

Operating expenses:

Selling

11,166

12,285

General and administrative

19,486

19,130

Engineering and technical support

8,337

8,389

Acquisition costs

136

Total operating expenses

38,989

39,940

Operating loss

(11,409)

(6,701)

Other (expense) income:

Interest and bank charges

(1,546)

(730)

Equity in income of equity investee

1,616

1,588

Interim arbitration award

(986)

(986)

Other, net

(701)

(2,110)

Total other expense, net

(1,617)

(2,238)

Loss before income taxes

(13,026)

(8,939)

Income tax benefit

(1,321)

(1,092)

Net loss

(11,705)

(7,847)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(967)

(1,320)

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

$

(10,738)

$

(6,527)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

238

