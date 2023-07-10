LendingClub Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

16 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Please email questions to [email protected].

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (404) 975-4839 or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428 with Access Code 447049 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 2, 2023 by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (866) 813-9403 with Access Code 653185.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $85 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

For Investors: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

