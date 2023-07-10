Gibson Energy Confirms 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

16 hours ago
PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2023

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2023 second quarter and operating results on Monday, July 31, 2023 after the close of North American markets. The 2023 second quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2023 first quarter and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

  • 416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until August 15, 2023, using the following dial-in numbers:

  • 416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541
  • Replay Entry Code: 138840
About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are currently focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw facility in Saskatchewan and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Beth Pollock
Vice President & Treasurer 
Phone: (403) 992-6472
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations
Phone: (403) 476-6374
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CA53292&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-energy-confirms-2023-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-provides-conference-call--webcast-details-301873219.html

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

