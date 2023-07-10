OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023

16 hours ago
WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0296 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

favicon.png?sn=LA53027&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-august-3-2023-301873398.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

