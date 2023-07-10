WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0296 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

