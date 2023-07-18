Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To participate, call 888-259-6580 within the U.S., access code: 94809387. From outside the U.S., participants can join the call via the Audience Entry URL, access code: 94809387.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company’s website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 8,300 employees and $2.8 billion in revenues in 2022. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, food safety and environmental quality laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

