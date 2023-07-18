Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday, July 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 31, 2023, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

Dial in to 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international), or click here (link will be available 15 minutes prior to the earnings call).

Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

