PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS AND $75 MILLION STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2023

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 7.1%
COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED 5.8%
$0.94 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
$1.02 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER  DILUTED SHARE

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 51 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter of 2023, which ended on May 31, 2023, and announced a $75 million stock repurchase program.

PriceSmart_Inc_Logo.jpg

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 6.4% to $1.10 billion compared to $1.03 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, net merchandise sales increased 7.1% to $1.07 billion from $999.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 5.6% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $14.9 million, or 1.5%, versus the same period in the prior year. 

The Company had 51 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2023 compared to 50 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2022.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 49 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 5.8% for the 13-week period ended June 4, 2023 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended June 4, 2023 increased 4.3%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 1.5% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal third quarter of $43.1 million compared to operating income of $33.8 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart increased 53.6% to $29.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $19.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $31.9 million, or an adjusted $1.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or an adjusted $0.62 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $63.2 million compared to $51.3 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 increased 8.2% to $3.29 billion compared to $3.04 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, net merchandise sales increased 8.7% to $3.21 billion from $2.95 billion in the comparable prior year period. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 9.0% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $8.6 million, or 0.3%, versus the same period in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 49 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 6.5% for the 39-week period ended June 4, 2023 compared to the comparable 39-week period of the prior year.  Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 39 weeks ended June 4, 2023 increased 6.7%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.2% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 of $152.4 million compared to operating income of $128.1 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart increased 15.5% to $93.8 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 compared to $81.2 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 was $103.3 million, or an adjusted $3.32 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $79.8 million, or an adjusted $2.58 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 was $215.6 million compared to $178.3 million in the same period last year.

Stock Repurchases

The Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc. has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $75 million of common stock. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The repurchase program has no time limit, may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock. The repurchases are expected to be executed from time to time through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans. 

Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (888) 886-7786 or (416) 764-8658 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through July 18, 2023 by dialing (877) 674-7070  for domestic callers, or (416) 764-8692 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 780477#.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 51 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras and El Salvador, two in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in Medellín, Colombia in August 2023, a club in Escuintla, Guatemala in the fall of 2023 and a warehouse club in Santa Ana, El Salvador in early 2024. Once these three new clubs are open, the Company will operate 54 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, risks associated with our leadership transition, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,
2023

May 31,
2022

May 31,
2023

May 31,
2022

Revenues:

Net merchandise sales

$      1,070,263

$         999,011

$      3,211,725

$      2,954,950

Export sales

6,347

13,396

23,687

32,604

Membership income

16,735

15,440

48,806

45,302

Other revenue and income

3,309

2,963

9,431

11,867

Total revenues

1,096,654

1,030,810

3,293,649

3,044,723

Operating expenses:

Cost of goods sold:

Net merchandise sales

906,613

856,812

2,703,143

2,503,638

Export sales

5,981

12,805

22,533

31,087

Non-merchandise

1,809

Selling, general and administrative:

Warehouse club and other operations

106,172

96,081

306,694

281,270

General and administrative

34,343

30,887

100,274

96,531

Separation costs associated with Chief Executive
Officer departure

7,747

Pre-opening expenses

495

306

584

1,406

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(2)

157

295

881

Total operating expenses

1,053,602

997,048

3,141,270

2,916,622

Operating income

43,052

33,762

152,379

128,101

Other income (expense):

Interest income

3,161

473

6,260

1,540

Interest expense

(2,747)

(2,796)

(8,310)

(6,824)

Other expense, net

(1,885)

(2,423)

(11,795)

(1,833)

Total other expense

(1,471)

(4,746)

(13,845)

(7,117)

Income before provision for income taxes and loss of
unconsolidated affiliates

41,581

29,016

138,534

120,984

Provision for income taxes

(12,019)

(9,776)

(44,647)

(39,729)

Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

10

18

(63)

(6)

Net income

29,572

19,258

93,824

81,249

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(19)

Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$           29,572

$           19,258

$           93,824

$           81,230

Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share
available for distribution:

Basic

$                0.95

$                0.62

$                3.02

$                2.63

Diluted

$                0.94

$                0.62

$                3.01

$                2.63

Shares used in per share computations:

Basic

30,800

30,615

30,752

30,582

Diluted

30,829

30,629

30,770

30,588

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

May 31,
2023
(Unaudited)

August 31,
2022

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$         222,668

$         237,710

Short-term restricted cash

2,965

3,013

Short-term investments

112,629

11,160

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $57 as of May 31, 2023 and $103            
as of August 31, 2022, respectively

15,031

13,391

Merchandise inventories

442,580

464,411

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $0 and $2,761 as of May 31, 2023
and August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

51,317

43,894

Total current assets

847,190

773,579

Long-term restricted cash

10,739

10,650

Property and equipment, net

816,973

757,241

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

106,411

111,810

Goodwill

43,152

43,303

Deferred tax assets

28,278

28,355

Other non-current assets (includes $10,759 and $11,884 as of May 31, 2023 and
August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

70,132

72,928

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

10,471

10,534

Total Assets

$      1,933,346

$      1,808,400

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

$           10,414

$           10,608

Accounts payable

417,210

408,407

Accrued salaries and benefits

44,551

44,097

Deferred income

32,507

29,228

Income taxes payable

7,365

7,243

Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $1,240 and $82 as of
May 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative
instruments)

34,106

38,667

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

6,929

7,491

Dividends payable

14,426

Long-term debt, current portion

19,757

33,715

Total current liabilities

587,265

579,456

Deferred tax liability

1,967

2,165

Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion

4,833

5,215

Long-term operating lease liabilities

114,377

118,496

Long-term debt, net of current portion

124,631

103,556

Other long-term liabilities (includes $1,164 and $0 for the fair value of derivative
instruments and $9,416 and $8,440 for post-employment plans as of May 31, 2023 and
August 31, 2022, respectively)

10,580

8,439

Total Liabilities

843,653

817,327

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,934,824 and
31,697,590 shares issued and 31,064,154 and 30,904,826 shares outstanding (net of
treasury shares) as of May 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

494,382

481,406

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(169,603)

(195,586)

Retained earnings

802,002

736,894

Less: treasury stock at cost, 870,670 shares as of May 31, 2023 and 792,764 shares as of
August 31, 2022

(37,091)

(31,644)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,089,693

991,073

Total Liabilities and Equity

$      1,933,346

$      1,808,400

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables calculate the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net merchandise sales - constant currency, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

The adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share metrics are important measures used by management to compare the performance of core operating results between periods. We define adjusted net income as net income, as reported, adjusted for: separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer, gain on the sale of our Aeropost subsidiary, the write-off of certain VAT receivables following unfavorable court rulings, and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income. We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurate year-over-year comparisons for our net income and net income per diluted share by excluding items are not the result of our normal operations. 

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,
2023

May 31,
2022

May 31,
2023

May 31,
2022

Net income attributable to PriceSmart as reported         

$           29,572

$           19,258

$           93,824

$           81,230

Adjustments:

Separation costs associated with Chief Executive
Officer departure (1)

7,747

Gain on sale of Aeropost subsidiary (2)

(2,736)

VAT receivable write-off (3)

2,309

2,309

Tax impact of adjustments to net income (4)

(550)

1,280

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart

$           31,881

$           19,258

$         103,330

$           79,774

Net income attributable to PriceSmart per diluted
share

$                0.94

$                0.62

$                3.01

$                2.63

Separation costs associated with Chief Executive
Officer departure

0.23

Gain on sale of Aeropost subsidiary

(0.05)

VAT receivable write-off

0.08

0.08

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart per
diluted share

$                1.02

$                0.62

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.