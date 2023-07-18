Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit on Tuesday, August 15th, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Celine Martin, Company Group Chairman Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions Group (CSS), Anthony (Tony) Long, VP, Clinical Research, Medical Affairs, Preclinical Research and Jasmina Brooks, President Biosense Webster will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

