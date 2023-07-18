American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that the Company has entered into a series of transactions that simplify its organizational structure by eliminating the Company’s umbrella partnership-C corporation (“UP-C”) structure (the “Corporate Simplification”).

As a result of the Corporate Simplification, all of the Company’s stockholders now hold the same class of common stock, Class A common stock. The Company anticipates that simplifying its organizational structure through the Corporate Simplification will improve market data integrity, increase the Company’s weighting on certain indices, eliminate barriers to increased holdings of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain investors, and reduce administrative and tax compliance costs.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

