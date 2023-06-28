On June 28, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the stock's performance and valuation. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 10, 2023.

Transaction Details

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 13,216,427 shares. The transaction, which occurred at a price of $15.55 per share, represents a 0.38% change in the guru's holdings and has a 0.01% impact on its portfolio. The traded stock now constitutes 3.92% of the guru's portfolio, and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) holds a 12.91% stake in the company.

Guru Profile

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with 762 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $5.24 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Traded Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA, aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion and a current stock price of $15.66.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 0.71%, bringing its year-to-date gain to 15.57%. However, the stock has lost 21.7% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock's GF Score is 20, indicating poor future performance potential. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the stock's GF Value and Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Rankings and Scores

The stock's balance sheet and profitability ranks are 8 and 1, respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's growth, GF Value, and momentum ranks are not applicable. The stock's F Score is 9999, and its Z Score is 0.00, indicating a high probability of financial distress.

Stock Financials and Industry

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's cash to debt ratio is 10000.00, ranking it first in this metric. However, the company's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are -16.09% and -14.82%, respectively, ranking it 1282nd and 1374th in these metrics.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) are 47.63, 48.76, and 50.31, respectively. Its 6-month and 12-month Momentum Indexes are 12.07 and 9.34, respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's predictability rank is not applicable.

Transaction Analysis

The addition of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust to Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio signifies the guru's confidence in the company's potential for long-term capital appreciation. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and low GF Score, the guru's increased stake could indicate a belief in the company's future growth.