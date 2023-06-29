Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Stake in ClearBridge MLP &amp; Midstream Fund Inc.

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 10, 2023.

Overview of the Transaction

On June 29, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,502 shares of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. to its portfolio at a trade price of $33.45 per share. This transaction increased the guru's total holdings in the company to 1,412,566 shares, representing 0.9% of its portfolio and 10.6% of the company's total shares. The current stock price of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. stands at $34.75, indicating a gain of 3.89% since the transaction.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

1678511812439441408.png

Detailed Analysis of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc., a US-based company, operates in the Asset Management industry. The company, which went public on June 25, 2010, primarily invests in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy midstream entities. The company's market capitalization stands at $462.878 million. The company's GF Score is 35, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's financial health is reflected in its rank balance sheet of 3, rank profitability of 1, and rank growth of 0. The company's F Score is 4, and it has a rank momentum of 10.

1678511793862868992.png

Performance of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

The company's performance is reflected in its ROE of 35.02% and ROA of 24.40%, ranking 75 and 65 respectively. However, the company has not shown any growth in gross margin, operating margin, revenue, EBITDA, or earnings over the past three years.

Predictability and Momentum of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc.

The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day stand at 60.66, 60.04, and 58.50 respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 0.62, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 18.02. The company's rank RSI 14 day is 1417, and its rank momentum index 6 - 1 month is 579.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fund Inc. shares has slightly increased the guru's stake in the company. Despite the company's poor future performance potential and lack of growth, the guru's investment could be based on other factors not covered in this analysis. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.