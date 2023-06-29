On June 29, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 5073894 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on June 29, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 5073894 shares of NRGX to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $15.43 each. This addition had a 0.01 impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in NRGX to 1.49%. As of the transaction date, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) holds 11.35% of NRGX's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a well-known investment firm. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of July 10, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $707.713 million, with a current stock price of $15.83 and a PE Percentage of 4.70.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, NRGX's stock has gained 2.59%, with a year-to-date price change ratio of 8.42%. The stock's GF Score is 37, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's F Score is 2, suggesting weak financial health.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Financials

NRGX has shown impressive growth over the past three years, with a revenue growth of 51.80% and an earning growth of 51.80%. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 20.87 and 15.03, respectively. However, the company's rank in terms of revenue growth over the past three years is 104, indicating a relatively low growth compared to other companies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance will be closely watched by investors. As of July 10, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.