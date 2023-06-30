NORGES BANK Acquires Significant Stake in Mobileye Global Inc

15 hours ago
On June 30, 2023,

NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment entity, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 12,123,957 shares in Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance.

Transaction Details

NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 12,123,957 shares of Mobileye Global Inc at a price of $38.41 per share. This transaction significantly impacted the guru's portfolio, with the traded stock now accounting for 100% of the portfolio. The total shares held by NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio) in Mobileye Global Inc now stand at 12,123,957, representing 12.88% of the company's equity.

Guru Profile: NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio)

NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio), located at BANKPLASSEN 2, OSLO, Q8 0107, is a notable player in the investment world. The bank currently holds one stock in its portfolio. Despite the limited number of stocks, the bank's equity stands at a significant $0 million. The bank's investment philosophy is yet to be disclosed.

About Mobileye Global Inc

Mobileye Global Inc, symbolized as MBLY, is an Israel-based company that went public on October 26, 2022. The company is engaged in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. With a market cap of $32.58 billion, the company's current stock price stands at $40.44. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation and GF value of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its IPO, Mobileye Global Inc has seen a price change of 51.4%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 23.63%. The company's GF score is 22, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's rank in terms of balance sheet, profitability, and growth is 9, 2, and 0 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 10000.00, ranking first in this aspect.

Stock Predictability and Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 74.66, 61.63, and 55.22 respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 37.63. However, the momentum index for 12 - 1 month is not available. The rank for RSI 14 day and momentum index 6 - 1 month are 648 and 131 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Mobileye Global Inc is Baron Funds, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

NORGES BANK (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Mobileye Global Inc is a notable event in the stock market. The transaction has a substantial impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, the future performance of the stock is uncertain due to its low GF score and lack of sufficient data for GF valuation.

As of July 10, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

