Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 29, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 584,668 shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the stock's performance and valuation.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial).

Transaction Details

The transaction saw

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) add 584,668 shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund at a price of $7.69 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 2,879,072 shares, representing 0.42% of its portfolio and 6.37% of the traded company's stock. The transaction had a 0.09% impact on the guru's portfolio.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (

FEI, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company, which went public on November 28, 2012, focuses on investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLP) related entities, and other companies in the energy sector and energy utility industries. With a market capitalization of $349.168 million, the company's stock is currently trading at $7.72 per share, with a PE percentage of 13.38.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 0.39%, while its year-to-date performance stands at 0.78%. However, since its IPO, the stock has declined by 61.3%. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and the Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Rankings and Scores

The stock has a GF Score of 40, indicating poor future performance potential. Its balance sheet and profitability ranks are 4 and 3, respectively, while its momentum rank stands at 7. The stock has an F Score of 6, but its Z Score is not available due to insufficient data.

Stock Financials and Industry

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.03, with a ROE of 6.36 and a ROA of 5.10. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 18.40% and an earnings growth of 25.70%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day RSI stand at 52.80, 52.94, and 52.47, respectively. Its 6 - 1 month momentum index is -2.29, while its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 2.67. Unfortunately, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

This transaction by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) signifies a strong belief in the potential of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. It will be interesting to see how this move impacts the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance in the future.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 10, 2023.

1678514400434061312.png 1678514417790091264.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.