Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Significant Stake in Clene Inc

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 21, 2023,

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global financial institution, made a significant investment in Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Clene Inc, and the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 7,318,800 shares of Clene Inc at a price of $0.92 per share. This acquisition resulted in Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holding a total of 7,318,800 shares of Clene Inc, representing 5.70% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the current ratio of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio is not applicable due to insufficient data.

Profile of Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1990,

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown into a financial powerhouse with total assets of approximately $176 billion. The company's investment philosophy is based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis, with a focus on event-driven, credit arbitrage, and structured credit approaches. Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings include Adobe Inc(ADBE, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc(META, Financial), NVIDIA Corp(NVDA, Financial), INVESCO QQQ Trust(QQQ, Financial), and Boston Scientific Corp(BSX, Financial), with a total equity of $451.36 billion. The company's primary investment sectors are healthcare and technology.

1678514865364271104.png

Profile of Clene Inc

Clene Inc is a US-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. As of July 10, 2023, Clene Inc has a market capitalization of $103.363 million and a stock price of $0.805. Since its IPO on December 31, 2020, the company's stock has declined by 91.95%.

Analysis of Clene Inc's Financials

Clene Inc's financial performance is characterized by a PE Percentage of 0.00, a GF Score of 10, and an F Score of 2. The company's Z Score is -7.47, indicating a high probability of financial distress. Clene Inc's Cash to Debt ratio is 0.57, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -64.90. The company's financial performance since its IPO has been less than stellar, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -15.27.

1678514845105782784.png

Implications of the Transaction

The acquisition of a significant stake in Clene Inc by

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) could potentially influence the stock's performance and the guru's portfolio. Given Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s reputation and financial strength, this investment could provide a much-needed boost to Clene Inc's stock. However, considering Clene Inc's financial performance and the current market conditions, the impact of this transaction remains to be seen.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 10, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.