On June 22, 2023, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 7,477,000 shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on June 22, 2023, with Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchasing 7,477,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc at a price of $0.4561 per share. This acquisition had a 1.19% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing their holdings in the traded stock to 9.54%.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Bridgehampton, NY, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 70 stocks, with a total equity of $284 million. Their top holdings include Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc( MDGL, Financial), Viking Therapeutics Inc( VKTX, Financial), Merck & Co Inc( MRK, Financial), Chinook Therapeutics Inc( KDNY, Financial), and Prometheus Biosciences Inc( RXDX, Financial).

Overview of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, specializes in developing human enzyme therapeutics for people with rare metabolic diseases. The company, which had its IPO on April 7, 2016, competes in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other related markets that address rare genetic diseases. As of July 10, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $38.808 million, with a current stock price of $0.495.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc's stock has seen a significant decrease of -95.05%. However, the stock has gained 8.53% since the transaction and has seen a year-to-date increase of 17.47%. The stock's GF Score is 33, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rankings are 4, 1, and 0 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 8.68, ranking 769th in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -130.83 and -96.04 respectively, ranking 1197th and 1334th in the industry.

Stock's Performance Indicators

The stock's momentum and RSI rankings are 4 and 1551 respectively. The stock's earning growth over the past three years is 26.10%, with an EBITDA growth of 26.60% over the same period. However, the stock's RSI 14 Day and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month are 70.27 and -74.12 respectively, indicating a potential overbought condition and negative momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc is a noteworthy move. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and low GF Score, the transaction has had a positive impact on the stock's price and the guru's portfolio. However, potential investors should carefully consider the company's financial health and performance indicators before making investment decisions.