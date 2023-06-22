Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC Acquires Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 22, 2023,

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 7,477,000 shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on June 22, 2023, with

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchasing 7,477,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc at a price of $0.4561 per share. This acquisition had a 1.19% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing their holdings in the traded stock to 9.54%.

Profile of the Guru: Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Bridgehampton, NY, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 70 stocks, with a total equity of $284 million. Their top holdings include Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc(MDGL, Financial), Viking Therapeutics Inc(VKTX, Financial), Merck & Co Inc(MRK, Financial), Chinook Therapeutics Inc(KDNY, Financial), and Prometheus Biosciences Inc(RXDX, Financial).

1678516145960779776.png

Overview of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, specializes in developing human enzyme therapeutics for people with rare metabolic diseases. The company, which had its IPO on April 7, 2016, competes in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other related markets that address rare genetic diseases. As of July 10, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $38.808 million, with a current stock price of $0.495.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc's stock has seen a significant decrease of -95.05%. However, the stock has gained 8.53% since the transaction and has seen a year-to-date increase of 17.47%. The stock's GF Score is 33, indicating a poor future performance potential.

1678516127145132032.png

Financial Health of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rankings are 4, 1, and 0 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 8.68, ranking 769th in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -130.83 and -96.04 respectively, ranking 1197th and 1334th in the industry.

Stock's Performance Indicators

The stock's momentum and RSI rankings are 4 and 1551 respectively. The stock's earning growth over the past three years is 26.10%, with an EBITDA growth of 26.60% over the same period. However, the stock's RSI 14 Day and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month are 70.27 and -74.12 respectively, indicating a potential overbought condition and negative momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc is a noteworthy move. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and low GF Score, the transaction has had a positive impact on the stock's price and the guru's portfolio. However, potential investors should carefully consider the company's financial health and performance indicators before making investment decisions.

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.