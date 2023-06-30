Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in BRC Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and BRC Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 610 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio of 10 stocks, valued at $703 million. The firm's top holdings include Upbound Group Inc ( UPBD, Financial), Evolent Health Inc ( EVH, Financial), NCR Corp ( NCR, Financial), New Relic Inc ( NEWR, Financial), and Shake Shack Inc ( SHAK, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Technology and Consumer Defensive sectors.

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023, Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in BRC Inc by 2.76%, selling 369,138 shares at a price of $5.16 per share. This transaction had a -0.27% impact on the firm's portfolio, leaving it with a total of 12,982,312 shares in BRC Inc, which now represents 9.56% of its portfolio. Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 22.20% of BRC Inc's total shares.

About BRC Inc

BRC Inc, symbol BRCC, is a veteran-controlled company based in the USA. The company, which went public on February 9, 2022, serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. BRC Inc operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion. As of July 10, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $5.08.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its IPO, BRC Inc's stock has declined by 65.49%, and it has seen a year-to-date decline of 19.75%. The stock's GF Score is 18, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet and profitability ranks are 5 and 1, respectively, while its growth, GF value, and momentum ranks are not applicable due to insufficient data.

Financial Health of BRC Inc

BRC Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has an F score of 9999 and a Z score of 3.63, indicating financial stability. However, its cash to debt ratio is 0.31, and it has an interest coverage of 0.00. The company's return on equity (ROE) is -179.98%, and its return on assets (ROA) is -11.41%. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 46.60%, but its earnings have declined by 348.10%.

Stock's Future Performance Potential

Given BRC Inc's current financial health and stock performance, its future performance potential appears uncertain. The company's rank in terms of revenue growth over the past three years is 75, but its predictability rank is not available. Its 14-day RSI is 40.89, and its 6 - 1 month momentum index is -9.42, indicating a bearish trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Engaged Capital LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in BRC Inc is a significant move that could impact both the firm's portfolio and BRC Inc's stock performance. Given BRC Inc's current financial health and stock performance, value investors should exercise caution when considering this stock. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.