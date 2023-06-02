Antara Capital LP Acquires Significant Stake in Arrival

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently made a significant acquisition in Arrival, a Luxembourg-based electric vehicle manufacturer. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Arrival, and analyze the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

On June 2, 2023,

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,201,195 shares of Arrival to its portfolio, marking a 464.48% change in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $3.75 each, bringing Antara's total holdings in Arrival to 1,459,805 shares. This transaction had an impact of 0.18% on Antara's portfolio and increased its position in Arrival to 8.00%.

Profile of Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 92 stocks, valued at $2.49 billion. The firm's top holdings include Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE, Financial), Black Knight Inc (BKI, Financial), Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), and United Homes Group Inc (UHG, Financial). Antara's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Industrials and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

1678517415522074624.png

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival is a pioneering company in the automotive industry, specializing in the design and assembly of electric vehicles. The company's primary focus is on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. As of July 10, 2023, Arrival has a market capitalization of $35.293 million.

Arrival's Stock Performance

Arrival's stock has experienced significant volatility since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 25, 2021. The stock's price has declined by 99.82% since the IPO and 78.45% year-to-date. As of July 10, 2023, the stock is trading at $1.93, a 48.53% decrease from the price at which

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) acquired its shares. The GF Score for Arrival's stock is 22, indicating poor future performance potential.

1678517396127612928.png

Arrival's Financial Health

Arrival's financial health is a critical factor for investors. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth metrics are currently not available. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not available, indicating a lack of sufficient data for a comprehensive analysis.

Arrival's Stock Momentum

Arrival's stock momentum, as indicated by its Relative Strength Index (RSI), shows a bearish trend. The RSI for 5, 9, and 14 days are 20.05, 28.88, and 33.66 respectively. The Momentum Index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -70.30 and -96.29 respectively, indicating a strong downward momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Arrival is a noteworthy transaction. Despite Arrival's current stock performance and financial health, Antara's investment could potentially yield significant returns if Arrival's business strategy proves successful. However, given the current market conditions and Arrival's stock momentum, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.