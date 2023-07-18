On June 30, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc, a private philanthropic foundation, reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Co, a leading drug firm. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Transaction Details

Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Co at a price of $467.6 per share. This transaction resulted in a -0.16% change in the guru's holdings and had a -0.22% impact on their portfolio. After the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc holds 101,028,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Co, representing 10.64% of their holdings and 134.44% of their portfolio.

Guru Profile: Lilly Endowment Inc

Lilly Endowment Inc, based in Indianapolis, was founded in 1937 by the Lilly family through contributions from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business. The foundation supports causes of religion, education, and community development. It has a market value of $9.5 billion and is currently headed by president and CEO N. Clay Robbins. The company's top holding is Eli Lilly and Co.

Traded Stock Information: Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co, a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology, was listed on the stock market on July 9, 1970. The company's market cap is $430.17 billion, and its current stock price is $453.16. However, according to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 273.42 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.66.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Eli Lilly and Co has a GF Score of 79, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rank at 6, 9, and 8, respectively. However, its GF Value rank is 1, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The company's F Score is 6, and its Z Score is 7.47, suggesting financial stability.

Stock Financials

Eli Lilly and Co has an interest coverage of 20.91 and a cash to debt ratio of 0.19. The company's ROE is 57.11%, and its ROA is 11.65%. Over the past three years, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and earnings have grown by 9.80%, 9.10%, and 11.60%, respectively.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 32.46, 44.03, and 50.61, respectively. Its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 20.23 and 33.06, respectively.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru holding shares of Eli Lilly and Co. Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion, Lilly Endowment Inc's recent transaction has slightly reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. However, the guru still holds a significant position in the company, indicating its confidence in the company's future performance.