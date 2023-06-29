Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in IGM Biosciences Inc. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance. The transaction details, guru's investment philosophy, and the traded stock's financial health will be discussed in detail.

Transaction Details

On June 29, 2023, Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in IGM Biosciences Inc by 9.63%, selling 316,906 shares at a price of $9.42 per share. This transaction impacted the guru's portfolio by -0.13%, leaving them with a total of 2,974,186 shares in the company. The traded stock now represents 1.22% of the guru's portfolio and 6.88% of the company's total shares.

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in San Francisco, CA, is a renowned investment firm with 76 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Amicus Therapeutics Inc( FOLD, Financial), IVERIC bio Inc( ISEE, Financial), Krystal Biotech Inc( KRYS, Financial), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc( DCPH, Financial), and Akero Therapeutics Inc( AKRO, Financial). The total equity of the firm stands at $2.31 billion.

Traded Stock Information: IGM Biosciences Inc

IGM Biosciences Inc, symbol IGMS, is a US-based biotechnology company that went public on September 18, 2019. The company is engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. As of July 10, 2023, the company's market cap is $455.716 million, and its current stock price is $10.55.

Stock Performance and Rankings

IGM Biosciences Inc has a GF Score of 31, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4, 1, and 0 respectively. The company's F Score is 5, and its Z Score is -1.52, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 9.04, ranking 758th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA ranks are 1007 and 983 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding IGM Biosciences Inc is Bruce & Co., although the exact share percentage is not provided.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in IGM Biosciences Inc represents a significant move by the guru. Despite the company's poor future performance potential and potential financial distress, the guru still holds a substantial stake in the company. This transaction and its potential implications should be closely monitored by value investors.