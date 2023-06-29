Redmile Group, LLC Reduces Stake in IGM Biosciences Inc

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 10, 2023.

Transaction Details

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) sold 316,906 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc at a price of $9.42 per share. This transaction resulted in a 9.63% reduction in the guru's holdings, impacting their portfolio by -0.13%. After the transaction, Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,974,186 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, representing 1.22% of their portfolio and 6.88% of the company's total shares.

Guru Profile: Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in San Francisco, CA, is a renowned investment firm with 76 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Amicus Therapeutics Inc(FOLD, Financial), IVERIC bio Inc(ISEE, Financial), Krystal Biotech Inc(KRYS, Financial), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc(DCPH, Financial), and Akero Therapeutics Inc(AKRO, Financial). The total equity of Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is approximately $2.31 billion.

Traded Stock Information: IGM Biosciences Inc

IGM Biosciences Inc, symbol IGMS, is a US-based biotechnology company that went public on September 18, 2019. The company is engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. As of July 10, 2023, the company has a market cap of $455.716 million and its stock is trading at $10.55 per share.

Stock Performance and Rankings

IGM Biosciences Inc has a GF Score of 31, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and momentum are ranked 4, 1, and 3 respectively. The company's F Score is 5, and its Z Score is -1.52, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 9.04, ranking 758th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -79.63% and -48.47% respectively, ranking 1007th and 983rd in the industry.

Stock Momentum and RSI

IGM Biosciences Inc's RSI for 5, 9, and 14 days are 69.44, 55.09, and 48.65 respectively. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -37.03 and -49.06 respectively, ranking 1055th and 1254th in the industry.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding IGM Biosciences Inc is Bruce & Co., although the exact share percentage is not provided.

Conclusion

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has reduced its stake in IGM Biosciences Inc. This move may have implications for the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance. Despite the company's poor future performance potential, it remains a significant part of Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. Value investors should keep a close eye on this stock and the guru's future transactions.

