California American Water Relaxes Water Use Requirements for its Monterey Peninsula Customers

15 hours ago
California American Water is updating the watering schedule for outdoor landscaping after the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District moved mandatory conservation levels from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

“Conservation is always in season in Monterey and we have work to do to solve our water supply challenges,” said Chris Cook, Central California Director of Operations. “Even though we were fortunate to have had a very wet winter, it’s still crucial that all of us in our community continue to use water wisely.”

California American Water and MPWMD require customers in Monterey, Carmel, Seaside, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Del Rey Oaks, Sand City and Carmel Valley to follow the two day per week watering schedule.

  • Maximum Two-Days-a-Week
    • Wednesdays and Saturdays only
  • To avoid evaporation, all irrigation must occur before 9:00 a.m. or after sunset.
  • Watering should be limited to a total of 15-minutes per station per allowed days.
  • Watering by hose must also adhere to the same schedule (Wednesdays and Saturdays only) and be equipped with a positive shut off nozzle.

Monterey Satellite customers from the Ambler Park, Toro, Garrapata, Ralph Lane and Chualar areas are encouraged to follow the three day per week watering schedule.

  • Maximum Three-Days-a-week
  • To avoid evaporation all irrigation must occur before 9:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m.
  • Watering is limited to a total of 15 minutes per station allowed per day.
  • Watering by hose must be equipped with a positive shut off nozzle.

California American Water customers can take advantage of robust conservation tips and programs for our customers. To learn more about these free conservation programs and services, our customers can visit www.californiaamwater.com. Customers can also call their local Conservation Specialists at (831) 646-3205 ext. 3 to sign up for a free Water Smart Home Survey or receive more information about conservation services, devices, and rebates.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

