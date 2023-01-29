DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 10, 2023

MONTREAL, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced that J.P. Towner, Chief Financial Officer, intends to step down from his position in the coming months to pursue another career opportunity. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement and filing of the Corporation's Q2 FY2024 results.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive team, I would like to thank J.P. for his contribution to Dollarama," said Mr. Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama. "It was a pleasure working with J.P. and we wish him the very best in his next chapter."

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as CFO of an outstanding business and Canadian success story. I have sincerely enjoyed working with such a talented team," said Mr. Towner.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including the expected departure timeline and transition for the Chief Financial Officer position. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and in its other continuous disclosure filings (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

favicon.png?sn=MO53663&sd=2023-07-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-announces-departure-of-its-chief-financial-officer-301873504.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO53663&Transmission_Id=202307101717PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO53663&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.