Tronox Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its second quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast conference call:

TRONOX_LIMITED_LOGO.jpg

Earnings Release: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: investor.tronox.com 
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
US Toll Free: +1 (888) 259-6580
International: +44 800 6522 435

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and made available on our investor relations website: investor.tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on July 27, 2023, by 11:00 AM ET, until August 2, 2023, 11:59 PM ET
Internet Replay: investor.tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
US Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6368
International: +44 20 3870 9958
Replay Access Code: 238809 #

About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Jennifer Guenther
+1.646.960.6598

favicon.png?sn=DA52137&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronox-announces-dates-for-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release--webcast-conference-call-301873513.html

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA52137&Transmission_Id=202307101725PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA52137&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.