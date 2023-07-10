KIA EV6 AND TELLURIDE NAMED TO LIST OF SLASHGEAR'S BEST CARS OF 2023

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashGear has named two Kia vehicles to its list of "Best Cars of 2023 – 10 of the Top Rated Picks." The list is comprised of a wide number of categories, with the EV6 recognized as the "Best EV," and the Telluride as the "Best Family SUV." SlashGear selected its top picks based on key factors specific to each category including range (for the EV category), as well as general attributes including pricing and value, aftercare support, performance, the availability of active safety features, cabin technology and equipment, and style and design.

Kia_EV6_SlashGear_award.jpg

"With so many options available in the EV and family SUV segments, car shopping can be an overwhelming and challenging task," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We're thrilled the experts at SlashGear have selected to prominently feature the EV6 and Telluride on this list aimed to help consumers in their car shopping endeavors."

Designed for the U.S. market and assembled exclusively at Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia*, the bold and boxy Telluride continues to remain at the top of many car buyers' lists. For 2023, the Telluride features redesigned elements inside and out and an expanded list of ADAS technology1, plus two new adventurous trims: the X-Line and X-Pro.

Ushering in a new era of electrification for the Kia brand, the head-turning EV6 is offered in Wind, GT-Line and GT2 trims. Compatible with ultrafast 800v DC fast chargers, the EV6 can go from a 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge in approximately 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger3, while the EV6 GT pumps out an adrenaline inducing 576 horsepower.

"With more than forty electric cars on the market in the U.S. today, we set out to find out go-to suggestion for drivers looking to get behind the wheel of a new EV," said Chris Davies, executive editor, SlashGear. "The EV6 stood out for its competitive price and potential range, the refinement of its drivetrain on the road, and the flexibility of the overall lineup: from an attainable base model, through to the performance-minded EV6 GT."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2

Extremely limited inventory available.

3

Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA53770&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-ev6-and-telluride-named-to-list-of-slashgears-best-cars-of-2023-301873524.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA53770&Transmission_Id=202307101740PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA53770&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.