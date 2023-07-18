Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Date for Q2 2023 Earnings Call

12 hours ago
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Financial, will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. The related press release will be issued Monday, July 24, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://www.webcast-eqs.com/independentbankgroup07252023_en/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13739682 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ifinancial.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Financial, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

