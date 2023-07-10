Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PANAMA CITY, July 10, 2023

PANAMA CITY, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Second Quarter 2023

Date:

August 9, 2023

Time:

After US market close

This release will be available on our website:                       

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

August 11, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Join by phone:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c91a9ca6f634c05bd431cabc09bb55d

Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast.  Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

favicon.png?sn=MX53829&sd=2023-07-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-release-schedule-301873560.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX53829&Transmission_Id=202307101815PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX53829&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.