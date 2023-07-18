NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART), Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY), DLocal Ltd. ( DLO), and Comerica Incorporated (: CMA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART)

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra’s stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Chinook is the subject of a report issued by Muddy Waters Research on May 16, 2023. According to the report, the Company’s lead product candidate “has been shown to be harmful to patients’ cardiovascular health”, and that “AbbVie and Chinook seem to have systemically manipulated research findings and presentation on atrasentan to obscure these trial results.”

On this news, shares of Chinook fell by almost 4.5% on the same day.

DLocal Ltd. ( DLO)

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) published a research report concluding that DLocal “is likely a fraud.” Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable “that flatly contradict one another” and that there is “a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable.” Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 1, 2022, Muddy Waters published another report stating that DLocal has held calls with clients from several banks, stressing that it had separated client funds from its own. The report also said that DLocal’s calls with clients were "non-specific" and "sweet-talking," and that "all [the Company] needed to do to address this issue was provide an explanation as to how the cash flows reconcile."

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $2.21, or 15.1%, to close at $12.39 per share on December 1, 2022.

Then, on April 5, 2023, DLocal released its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.06 on total revenue of $118 million, missing analyst estimates.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell approximately 26% on April 5, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Comerica Incorporated (: CMA)

On May 29, 2023, citing a review of "internal documents," American Banker reported that "Comerica Bank officials privately acknowledged significant compliance failures in their operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans[.]" American Banker stated that "[a] Comerica executive said the Dallas bank faced a 'serious contract violation' for allowing fraud disputes and data on Direct Express and cardholders to be handled out of a vendor's office in Lahore, Pakistan[.]"

On this news, Comerica's stock fell $1.40 per share, or 3.59% to close at $37.59 per share on May 30, 2023.

