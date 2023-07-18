NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko” or the “Company”) (: OR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Osisko and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 5, 2023, Osisko issued a press release “announc[ing] the appointment of Mr. Paul Martin, an experienced mining executive, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, and the departure of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sandeep Singh, effective immediately.” The press release provided no explanation for Mr. Singh’s departure.

On this news, Osisko’s stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 11.7%, to close at $13.89 per share on July 5, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .