Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group Adopts Box as a Secure Content Management Platform for “Smart Connections”

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Box, Inc. (

NYSE:BOX, Financial), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) selected Box as its content management platform across the global enterprise.

MHI operates businesses in a wide range of fields including forms of energy and social infrastructure such as chemical plants, through advanced technology and engineering. It has been working to achieve carbon neutrality by building a next-generation ecosystem which responds to unpredictable changes and leverages MHI-owned technologies and historical expertise. MHI needed a solution to consolidate and securely share content with multiple locations, including those overseas, as well as with a wide variety of partners and experts.

As part of this effort to promote collaboration, MHI selected Box for its enterprise-grade security and compliance, as well as its high scalability. It is also looking forward to utilizing Box as a cooperative space for secure collaboration.

“In July 2022, the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group established the Digital Innovation Headquarters, aiming to realize a secure social infrastructure by implementing the vision of 'ΣsynX,' which intelligently connects product groups and digital technologies to meet the needs arising from rapid social changes,” said Mr. Yasunari Sasaki, Deputy Head of Digital Innovation Headquarters of MHI. “By adopting Box as the content management platform that supports ΣsynX, we will improve business processes while maintaining a high level of security, and at the same time, we will accelerate collaborative creation with external stakeholders, including customers and partner companies, to work toward the development of society.”

About Box

Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710239150r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710239150/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.