SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC) announced today that it has prevailed in the second instance of a trade secret misappropriation lawsuit it filed in China against Lam Research Corp. of Fremont, California (Lam).

In its decision of June 30, 2023, the Court ordered Lam to destroy a technical document and two photographs relating to AMEC's plasma ether that it had illegally obtained. The Court also enjoined Lam and two of Lam's individual defendants from disclosing, using or permitting others to use AMEC's proprietary technical trade secrets. The Court also ordered Lam to pay damages and legal costs to AMEC for its misappropriation of AMEC's trade secrets.

AMEC filed the first instance suit in the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in December 2010. AMEC won the first instance in March 2017 after years of hard work. The case was then appealed to the Shanghai High Court. The second-instance judgement follows a six-year battle to protect and safeguard AMEC's valuable intellectual property. 

"This Court victory reinforces the critical importance AMEC places on protecting our intellectual property and innovation," said Dr. Gerald Z. Yin, Chairman and CEO of AMEC. "Innovation is at the heart of AMEC. AMEC has invested heavily in research and development to bring pioneering and beneficial technology to our customers around the world. At the same time, we spare no effort in protecting our proprietary technology and intellectual property. We will not tolerate misappropriation or other dishonorable behavior that puts our business at risk."

About AMEC

AMEC (SSE STAR Market stock code: 688012) is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise which enable global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production, and profit goals. The Company's etch tools assist chipmakers in building devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for Blue LED mass production. More than 3300 AMEC process stations, comprising both product lines, have been installed at 100+ leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in the Taiwan region, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

