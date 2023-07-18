VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / CoTec Holdings Corp. ( TSXV:CTH , Financial)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Corporation's CEO, Julian Treger, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:15am to 10:45am EDT.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so through the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603282&tp_key=1cd1dcc46a&sti=cthcf

Attendees are requested to either submit questions in advance at [email protected] or through the online function during the event.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies which have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (CTH) and the OTCQB (CTHCF).

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators.

