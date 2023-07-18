CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. ( TSX:VLE , Financial) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide a trading update for Q2 2023.

During Q2 2023 the Company's net working interest production from its four producing assets averaged 22,097 bbls/d of crude oil. Production increased 8% relative to Q1 2023.

Valeura drilled eight wells, on its Jasmine, Nong Yao, and Manora oil fields in Q2 - all were successful. Drilling operations at the Manora oil field are currently in the final stages of a three-well programme. Upon completion the Company intends to bring the three new Manora wells on stream as producers and thereafter to mobilise the drilling rig to the Wassana oil field. Further to the Company's July 6, 2023 announcement of a temporary suspension in Wassana production operations, for clarity, Valeura intends to proceed with the Wassana infill drilling programme as planned. Drilling operations were executed safely throughout the quarter, with no recorded deviations from Valeura's safe operating practices.

During Q2 2023, in addition to routine operating costs and capital expenditures, the Company paid taxes(1) of US$178.1 million in respect of the previous owner's 2022 operations, as planned, paid down US$18.5 million of its debt facility, and completed the acquisition of the Wassana oil field's mobile offshore production unit, Ingenium, by way of a final consideration payment of US$5.0 million. As of June 30, 2023 Valeura had US$121.6 million in cash(2) and debt of US$30.7 million.

(1) Petroleum income tax and special remuneratory benefit

(2) Cash and cash equivalent plus restricted cash

Valeura intends to announce its Q2 2023 financial and operating results during the second week of August 2023. Specific timing and webcast details will be confirmed in due course.

Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"I am very pleased with our performance during the first full quarter under Valeura's operatorship. Integration of the businesses we have acquired is progressing well, and our expanded team is continuing to demonstrate a world-class performance, delivering oil production averaging over 22 thousand bbls/d and remaining committed to our principles of safe operations.

The impact of our operations during the quarter underscores the magnitude of how much we have changed the character of Valeura as an investment. We are generating cash, self-funding growth via re-investment into our portfolio, and strengthening our balance sheet at the same time."

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high environmental, social, and governance standards.

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's intention to bring the three new Manora wells on stream as producers and thereafter to mobilise the drilling rig to the Wassana oil field; the Company's intention to proceed with the Wassana infill drilling programme as planned; and the anticipated timing for release of Q2 2023 operating and financial results.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; royalty rates and taxes; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent AIF and MD&A for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

Certain forward-looking information in this news release may also constitute "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Financial outlook involves statements about Valeura's prospective financial performance or position and is based on and subject to the assumptions and risk factors described above in respect of forward-looking information generally as well as any other specific assumptions and risk factors in relation to such financial outlook noted in this news release. Such assumptions are based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and any financial outlook included in this news release is made as of the date hereof and provided for the purpose of helping readers understand Valeura's current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on any financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes or in other circumstances and that the risk factors described above or other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any financial outlook.

The forward-looking information contained in this new release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this new release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

