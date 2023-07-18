Figure 1 Tilted slice along high-grade skarn mineralization displaying new drilling intercepts and the ongoing infill drilling at Čoka Rakita. Tilted slice along high-grade skarn mineralization displaying new drilling intercepts and the ongoing infill drilling at Čoka Rakita.

Figure 2 Updated long-section through Čoka Rakita displaying new drilling intercepts, geology and exploration targets. Updated long-section through Čoka Rakita displaying new drilling intercepts, geology and exploration targets.

Figure 3 Cross-section through Čoka Rakita along RIDD007 and RIDD008 looking north displaying drilling intercepts, geology and exploration targets. Cross-section through Čoka Rakita along RIDD007 and RIDD008 looking north displaying drilling intercepts, geology and exploration targets.

Figure 4 Images showing coarse visible gold on RIDD026 at 386 metres downhole as aggregates of 0.5 to 1 millimetre, hosted by sheeted quartz veins developed within syn-mineral diorites close to the contact with the sandstones. Images showing coarse visible gold on RIDD026 at 386 metres downhole as aggregates of 0.5 to 1 millimetre, hosted by sheeted quartz veins developed within syn-mineral diorites close to the contact with the sandstones.

Figure 5 Overview map of Čoka Rakita exploration licence outlining the exploration targets that are currently the focus of the scout drilling campaigns and the additional scout drilling completed (and ongoing) to date. Overview map of Čoka Rakita exploration licence outlining the exploration targets that are currently the focus of the scout drilling campaigns and the additional scout drilling completed (and ongoing) to date.

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today reported new assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Čoka Rakita prospect in eastern Serbia, which extended the deposit by 100 metres to the south and further extended and confirmed the core high-grade zone. Additionally, the Company is providing an update on its aggressive scout drilling program on the Čoka Rakita licence.



Highlights

New significant intercepts from the current phase of drilling include: RIDD011A – 7 metres at 16.56 g/t Au and 0.16% Cu from 403 metres depth and 42 metres at 6.51 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu from 418 metres depth (including 12 metres at 17.89 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu from 422 metres depth) RIDD014 – 16 metres at 1.93 g/t Au from 538 metres depth and 23 metres at 8.47 g/t Au from 587 metres depth (including 8 metres at 16.15 g/t Au from same depth) RIDD016 – 35 metres at 5.26 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu from 398 metres depth and 26 metres at 1.05 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu from 439 metres depth RIDD018 – 29 metres at 5.15 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu from 428 metres depth (including 10 metres at 11.88 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu from 441 metres depth) and 33 metres at 2.61 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu from 463 metres depth RIDD020 – 34 metres at 9.55 g/t Au from 482 metres depth RIDD026 – 5 metres at 31.93 g/t Au from 386 metres depth RADD039 – 5 metres at 1.64 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu from 560 metres depth and 34 metres at 7.37 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu from 586 metres depth (including 5 metres at 25.35 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu from 604 metres depth)



Deposit extended to the south: Four holes (RIDD014, RIDD014A, RIDD025 and RIDD026) extended the previously known extents of mineralization by approximately 100 metres to the south where the system remains locally open.

Four holes (RIDD014, RIDD014A, RIDD025 and RIDD026) extended the previously known extents of mineralization by approximately 100 metres to the south where the system remains locally open. Results confirm and extend high-grade core of mineralization : Holes RIDD018 and RIDD020 reported wide mineralized sandstone-hosted intervals and also extended the limits of high-grade mineralization by approximately 60 metres to the west and to the south from the hole RIDD008 (which included the previously released intercept of 71 metres at 18.05 g/t Au from 445 metres depth) 1 and confirmed the overall thickness of the target of over 100 metres within the core of the system (see Figures 1, 2, 3).

The Company continues to advance its previously announced 40,000-metre infill and extensional drill program to support a maiden mineral resource estimate by year-end 2023. Infill drilling at a 60-metre by 60-metre spacing is largely complete, and infill drilling at a 30-metre by 30-metre spacing has commenced. DPM is progressing activities to accelerate the advancement of the project, including geotechnical drilling, metallurgical testwork and evaluation of potential portal locations for an exploration decline. The Company is also planning additional scout drilling to test other camp-wide targets near Čoka Rakita and continuing its 10,000-metre scout drill program on the Umka licence. Interactive VRIFY 3D Model: Visit https://vrify.com/decks/13704 to view an interactive 3D model highlighting these results.



“We continue to be excited by the results from our drilling program at the high-quality Čoka Rakita deposit in Serbia, with the most recent results extending the deposit to the south as well as continuing to extend and confirm the high-grade zone,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals.

“We continue to view Čoka Rakita as a promising prospect within our organic portfolio and we are aggressively drilling to further grow the deposit and test other nearby targets that share the same geological environment.”

Čoka Rakita Drilling Program Results

The Company has continued its accelerated drilling program at Čoka Rakita, with 10 drill rigs currently in operation. Since the previous update on April 10, 2023, DPM has drilled an additional 23,000 metres, completing 37 holes with another 10 drill holes currently in progress.

Results from the 37 new holes are disclosed in the following table.

Table 1: New drill intercepts from the Čoka Rakita prospect: