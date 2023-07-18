The competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up in recent years. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) continues to lead globally in terms of pure EV revenue, while Shenzhen-based BYD Co. Ltd. ( BYDDY, Financial) has also made significant strides, particularly in terms of the sheer number of electric and hybrid vehicles produced.

Recent sales data for the second quarter reveals Tesla still produced the most pure EVs on a global scale, but BYD still leads in China due to more favorable consumer sentiment.

Chinese local EV manufacturers dominate the market

BYD experienced a notable turnaround in the second quarter of 2023, following a weaker performance in the previous quarter. Its quarterly sales, extrapolated from monthly data, surged by an impressive 98% compared to the same period last year. The company achieved record-breaking sales of 251,685 new energy vehicles in June alone, demonstrating its growing presence and popularity among consumers.

This exceptional growth allowed BYD to surpass Tesla in terms of sales volume in China. However, Tesla maintained its position as the global leader. In the second quarter, Tesla reported approximately 466,000 battery-electric vehicle deliveries worldwide, solidifying its dominant market share.

BYD's performance in China should not be overlooked, however. With over 700,000 EV sales in the second quarter, the company's growth rate surpassed Tesla's with a year-over-year increase of almost 100%. Notably, its focus on offering more affordable options contributed to its success in the Chinese market, where consumers prioritize cost-effective choices.

Growth of China's EV market

China's EV market continues to demonstrate robust growth, with significant increases in both BEV and plug-in hybrid EV sales. According to Counterpoint's China Passenger Electric Vehicle Model Sales Tracker, passenger EV sales in China grew by 29% year over year in the first quarter despite a 12% decline in overall passenger vehicle sales, with BEVs accounting for nearly 70% of sales.

Additionally, PHEVs experienced a remarkable 88% year-over-year surge in sales, indicating their growing popularity in the Chinese market. The surge in sales reported by Chinese EV manufacturers last month also showcases the growing demand for EVs in the country and highlights the fierce competition they pose to Tesla.

Performance of other Chinese EV manufacturers

As a market leader in China, BYD solidified its position with impressive sales growth of 79% and a significant 9.8% increase in market share. In comparison, Li Auto Inc. ( LI, Financial) achieved a new record with 32,575 deliveries, representing a 15.2% increase from May, while NIO Inc. ( NIO, Financial) and XPeng Inc. ( XPEV, Financial) also reported substantial sales growth.

These local EV manufacturers are often considered China's response to Tesla, offering high-performance batteries, preliminary autonomous driving technology and sophisticated in-car entertainment systems.

Global EV market trends

On a global scale, market research firm Counterpoint reported a 32% year-over-year increase in global passenger EV sales in the first quarter. EVs accounted for one in every seven cars sold during the quarter, with BEVs representing 73% of all EV sales and PHEVs comprising the remaining portion. In the first quarter, the United States surpassed Germany to become the world's second-largest EV market. In the U.S., EV sales soared by over 79% year over year, indicating a significant shift toward electrification.

Future projections for the Chinese EV market

The positive sales figures align with the bullish forecast by the China Passenger Car Association, which estimated a 26% year-over-year increase in EV deliveries in June, totaling 670,000 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This surge in sales comes after a price war in the automotive market earlier this year. The EV market in China saw a wave of price cuts initiated by Tesla, prompting other manufacturers, including BYD, to offer discounts on their models. Despite the aggressive discounts, budget-conscious consumers held back, anticipating further reductions. However, many Chinese consumers who had been waiting for deeper price cuts have now entered the market. This suggests a potential uptick in sales as customers take advantage of the remaining promotions.

The shift toward battery-powered EVs has impacted sales of internal combustion engine vehicles in China, with sales of gas-powered vehicles decreasing by 7% year over year in the first five months of 2023. Chinese consumers have shown a strong preference for homegrown EV brands, as evidenced by eight out of the top 10 best-selling EV models in China during the first quarter coming from Chinese manufacturers, with Tesla being the only foreign brand among them. The dominance of Chinese EV brands is further emphasized by the collective sales of those top 10 best-selling models, which accounted for a substantial 46% of China's passenger EV market. This intense competition within the Chinese EV landscape highlights how local automakers have captured the market aggressively despite having no previous track record of manufacturing high-end cars.

BYD's stronghold in the plug-in hybrid EV segment is evident as all of the top five best-selling models in the first quarter belonged to the company. The company’s success in both the BEV and PHEV markets solidifies its position as a key player in China's EV industry. Chinese EV manufacturers have also made significant inroads into international markets. According to the Israel Vehicle Importers Association, BYD and Geely Auto Group secured top spots in electric car sales in the first half of 2023, further underscoring the global presence and appeal of Chinese EV brands.

Statista projects revenue in the Chinese EV market to reach $292 billion in 2023 and grow at a compounded annual rate of 6.38% through 2028. As of 2022, BYD held a notable market share of 29.6% in China, and the company seems well-positioned to build on this early success, aided by the increasing preference of Chinese consumers for locally manufactured vehicles.

Takeaway

The competition for EV leadership is intensifying as Tesla extends its global lead and BYD demonstrates remarkable growth in China, which is the largest market for passenger car sales. BYD's impressive sales figures and rapid expansion into international markets highlight the strong demand for its vehicles amid economic challenges.

BYD's potential global expansion will allow the company to initially capture the interest of Chinese nationals living on foreign soil, which should create a strong foundation for it to penetrate other consumer categories internationally.